Man fatally struck at Chatham bus stop is 2nd pedestrian killed at 79th/King in 2 months

Sadly, there were two pedestrian fatalities in Chicago last weekend. Early Saturday morning Saturday an allegedly drunk driver struck and killed Luis Martinez Ortiz, 54, as he crossed 51st Street at Sawyer Avenue in Gage Park. And on Sunday morning a reckless driver struck a 57-year-old man at a bus stop at 79th Street and King Drive in Chatham and injured three other people.

This was the second pedestrian fatality at 79th/King in two months. On September 12, a hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck Eric Ray, 59, at this intersection.

And this was at least the fourth case of people being critically injured or killed by drivers at a Chicago bus stop this year.

According to police, on Sunday, October 23, at about 11:15 a.m., a 32-year-old man was driving north on King at 79th when he struck the bus shelter at the northeast corner of the intersection. The 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his identity.

In addition, a 64-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman, plus a male of unknown age, were taken to the University of Chicago Hospitals in unknown conditions, police said.

The motorist was arrested and charged one misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license and one misdemeanor count of driving an uninsured vehicle in a crash resulting in bodily harm. He was also cited for negligent driving and driving on the sidewalk.

According to a report by ABC Chicago, the man who died was well-known in Chatham and spent time nearly every day at the bus stop. “Everybody loved him around the neighborhood,” said Shawn Caples a friend of the man who witnessed the collision. “He was a cool guy.”

Caples described the crash to ABC. “I just looked out the window and seen him come into the pavement. God must’ve told me, ‘Stay in the house,’ because it could’ve been me.”

The collision was captured by a surveillance camera.

Drivers seriously injuring and killing people at CTA bus is a very common in Chicago. Here’s a list of recent fatality cases. In addition, on August 26, a driver struck another car and then hit a bus shelter at 63rd and Halsted streets in Englewood, injuring seven people, including two people on foot who were hospitalized critical conditions, including at least one reported dismemberment of a limb.

Fatality Tracker: 2022 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

Pedestrian: 26

Bicyclist: 8

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2022 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases (including one scooter-on-sidewalk case)

2022 Chicago bike fatality cases