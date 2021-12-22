Woman fatally struck while waiting for bus by driver who ran red, hit another car

In the latest case of a reckless driver taking the life of an innocent bystander, a motorist ran a red in the Grand Crossing community, striking another vehicle before hitting a woman who was waiting at a bus stop, and then slamming into a building.

According to police, on Monday, December 13, about 2:15 p.m., a 68-year-old woman was standing at a bus stop at the northeast corner of 75th Street and St. Lawrence Avenue. The driver of a Ford SUV was traveling northbound on St. Lawrence with a green light when the eastbound driver of a Jeep ran a red and struck the SUV. The Jeep driver then careened onto the sidewalk, striking the woman and pinning her against the building.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital and pronounced dead at about 6 p.m., authorities said.

The driver of the Jeep was cited for disobeying a red light, police said. The driver of the Ford was ticketed for driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

“All [the Jeep driver] had to do was stop,” Shiann Fall, the SUV driver, told Fox Chicago. “That’s it, just stop, it’s a red light, just stop,” said Shiann Fall, whose vehicle was struck.