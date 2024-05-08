Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 8

8:53 AM CDT on May 8, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Metra "wants to be part of the conversation" on merging with CTA and Pace, but stays neutral (Herald)

• WGN: CTA lags comparable cities in ridership recovery, staffing shortage remains a "crisis"

• Girl, 3, killed, 2 other children and a woman injured in single-vehicle car crash Sunday around 11:48 AM at 53rd/DLSD in Hyde Park (NBC)

• Sedan driver killed, passenger injured after collision with SUV driver Sunday around 1:15 AM at 95th/Paxton in Calumet Heights, no citations (ABC)

Block Club looks at opening of Metra's new Peterson/Ridge UP-N station on 5/20

• Quiet zone could come to downtown women’s clinic targeted by anti-abortion protesters (Block Club)

• Oak Park mayor hosting "Move With the Mayor" bicycle event, giving away bike helmets (Tribune)

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Pace

Since COVID, Pace ridership has fared better on major corridors and in north, northwest suburbs than in south, west ‘burbs

The suburban bus system's top five busiest routes largely maintained their ridership rankings.

May 7, 2024
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 7

May 7, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 6

May 6, 2024
See all posts