Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 8

• Metra "wants to be part of the conversation" on merging with CTA and Pace, but stays neutral (Herald)

• WGN: CTA lags comparable cities in ridership recovery, staffing shortage remains a "crisis"

• Girl, 3, killed, 2 other children and a woman injured in single-vehicle car crash Sunday around 11:48 AM at 53rd/DLSD in Hyde Park (NBC)

• Sedan driver killed, passenger injured after collision with SUV driver Sunday around 1:15 AM at 95th/Paxton in Calumet Heights, no citations (ABC)

• Block Club looks at opening of Metra's new Peterson/Ridge UP-N station on 5/20

• Quiet zone could come to downtown women’s clinic targeted by anti-abortion protesters (Block Club)

• Oak Park mayor hosting "Move With the Mayor" bicycle event, giving away bike helmets (Tribune)

