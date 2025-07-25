Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Marcela Herrera, 22, and seriously injured her fiancé, Saturday at Cullerton/Ashland in Pilsen

Tragically, a hit-and-run Jeep driver fatally struck Marcela Herrera, 22, and seriously injured her fiancé, Mauricio Leyva, 21, Saturday, July 19, at Cullerton and Ashland avenues in Pilsen.

According to the initial Chicago Police Department statement, Herrera and Leyva were crossing Ashland (1600 W.) at Cullerton (2000 S.) when an unidentified driver in a silver vehicle struck them in the crosswalk. Herrera was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Leyva was also transported to Stroger in serious condition.

Today a CPD spokesperson said there were no updates or arrests associated with the crime.

The locations of two recent pedestrian fatality crashes on Ashland in Pilsen, in the 25th Ward. Image: Google Maps

About two months earlier on May 16, just two blocks south of Saturday's crash, a turning truck driver reportedly failed to yield while making a turn from Ashland at Cermak (2200 S.) and Blue Island avenues, killing a 44-year-old male pedestrian. The trucker was ticketed for disobeying a stoplight and improper response to a stop or turn signal. At both crash sites, located in the 25th Ward, represented by Ald. Byron Sigho-Lopez, Ashland is a wide multi-lane street, which encourages speeding.

Image of the collision from the crash report.

The Illinois Traffic Crash Report, completed by responding police officers, provides more details about what reportedly happened. The image on the document indicates that Herrera and Leyva were walking across Ashland in the crosswalk on the north leg of the intersection, and the northbound driver struck them in the center of the road. There are no stoplights or pedestrian islands at this intersection.

The Cullerton/Ashland intersection, looking north. Image: Google Maps

According to the narrative on the crash report, Leyva told the police the couple was walking east when the driver hit them, but he was unable to describe the motorist or vehicle. One witness said she saw the driver of a silver Jeep overtake traffic and strike the victims. Another bystander told officers they was crossing Ashland at 19th Street, a block north of Cullerton, when the fleeing motorist nearly struck him. Both witnesses said the driver was speeding and was last seen going westbound on 19th.

According to a Block Club Chicago report by Charles Thrush, Herrera spent the day working at the Tacos y Tamales festival in Pilsen, and was going to have drinks with Herrera and friends when the driver killed her. Her wedding was planned for August 21. GoFundMe pages set up for Herrera and Leyva have raised about $37,000 total so far.

Herrera was passionate about working with and coaching kids, including children with special needs, and was interested in teaching full-time, her best friend Jazmin Ruiz told Block Club. "It was really important to stay youthful for her and be connected with the youth."

Those with info about the case are asked to contact CPD.

Read the Block Club Chicago article here.

Read an obituary for Marcela Herrera here.

Fatality Tracker: 2025 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 13

Bicyclist: 2

Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2025 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

• On January 5, 2025, a Jeep driver fatally struck Alex Rivera, 32, in the 2600 block of West 60th Street in the Chicago Lawn community area.

• On January 24, 2025, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed Halyna Hudzan, 66, on the 700 block of North Oakley Boulevard in West Town.

• On February 1, 2025, a truck driver struck and killed Hattie Mickell, 76, walking in the street on the 0-100 block of South Western Avenue on the Near West Side.

• On March 14, 2025, a motorcycle rider fatally struck Camryn Green, 26, as she crossed the street in the 6500 block of Higgins Avenue in Norwood Park.

• On March 17, 2025, a sedan driver sideswiped another car, then jumped the curb and fatally struck Jamie Cerney, 38, on the sidewalk of the 5200 block of West 63rd Street in Clearing.

• On April 7, 2025, a pickup driver fatally struck a 72-year-old man trying to cross DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Roosevelt Road in the Loop.

• On April 29, 2025, an allegedly intoxicated sedan driver fatally struck a woman, 25, on the sidewalk near 13th Street and Lawndale Avenue in North Lawndale.

• On May 13, 2025, an allegedly drunk SUV driver fatally struck a man, 76, on the 7000 South block of Western Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood and fled the scene.

• On May 16, 2025, a semi truck reportedly disobeyed his traffic signal when making a right turn and ran over and killed a 44-year-old man in the crosswalk at Cermak and Ashland avenues in Pilsen.

• On May 24, 2025, an SUV driver failed to yield while making a left turn, causing a crash and fatally striking Maria Ochoa, 88, at Archer and Laramie avenues in Garfield Ridge.

• On June 21, 2025, a hit-and-run car sedan struck and killed Brendan Siddall, 26 on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Waveland Avenue in Lakeview.

• On July 13, 2025, an allegedly intoxicated driver fatally struck Rosa Hernandez, 69, at Roosevelt Road and Halsted Street on the Near West Side.

• On July 19, 2025 a hit-and-run car driver fatally struck Marcela Herrera, 22, and seriously injured her fiancé, Mauricio Leyva, 21, at Cullerton and Ashland avenues in Pilsen.

2025 Chicago bike fatality cases

• On May 26, 2025, a Hummer SUV driver fatally struck Yader Castaneda, 18, at Randolph Street and Michigan Avenue in the Loop.

• On Saturday, July 5, 2025, a hit-and-run Audi driver fatally struck Shaheed Muhammed, 56, on his bicycle at 63rd and Halsted streets in Englewood. The victim died from his injuries on Thursday, July 10.

