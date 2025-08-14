Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 14

Sponsored by:

• "Lake County officials discuss the challenges of public transportation [fiscal cliff] during town hall meeting" (News-Sun)

• Medical emergency due to person on tracks caused suspension of service this morning on Forest Park Branch west of Halsted. Trains now running. (ABC)

• "How A Rogue Laboratory Got People Convicted For Driving High" (Block Club)

• Editor of Libertarian magazine Reason: "License plate readers raise privacy concerns across the country" (Sun-Times)

• WGN survey: "Should Chicago impose a 15 mph speed limit on e-scooters and e-bikes?" A: No. Let's do a 25 mph speed for drivers instead.

• "CPS to cut Safe Passage workers' hours in budget crunch" (Sun-Times)

• "Beverly Branch of Metra’s Rock Island Line will be shut down the weekend of Aug. 22-24 for the replacement of the Morgan Street Bridge in Chicago."

• Uptown Live Street Festival 9/19-21 will pedestrianize Broadway between Lawrence and Leland avenues, near 2 red line stations (Block Club)

