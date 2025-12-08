Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 8

8:57 AM CST on December 8, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• Anti- / pro-Archer Avenue Safe Streets project rally today 12/8, 4:30 PM at 12th Ward office, 3868 S. Archer Ave. Background here.

• After CBS did a 1-sided, misleading segment on Archer debate, ABC's report is much more balanced, including an interview w/ SW Collective cofounder

• Police cited bus driver who ran over and killed Tracy Frasure, 42, after she slipped and fell under bus Wednesday morning near 70th/South Shore (NBC)

• Driver cited after striking man, 50, crossing LSD at Addison Sunday around 10:12 PM, at least the 3rd ped crash here or nearby this year, 1 fatal (Fox)

• Federal trial for suit filed by Ariel Roman, shot by CPD at Grand Red in February 2020 after being stopped for walking between cars, starts today (CBS)

• Capitol Fax's Rich Miller: "SAFE-T Act criticism after Blue Line attack is mostly misguided" (Sun-Times)

• "Editorial: A snazzy new State Street station. But, seriously, $444M and 3 more years?" (Tribune)

• Steinberg: "Ald. Daniel La Spata is holding his proposed ordinance allowing Chicagoans to turn in parking scofflaws, giving time to weigh the law’s merits."

• Delivery Robots Take Over Chicago Sidewalks, Sparking Debate And A Petition To Hit "Pause" (Block Club)

• Virtual public meeting for Bus Priority Corridor Study tonight Mon. 12/8, 6 – 7:30 PM – sign up here for the link. More info here.

• Last meeting for North Ave (Kostern to Kedzie) redesign 12/16, 6pm, Mercado del Pueblo, 4013 W North Ave. in Humboldt Park (Bike Grid)

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $5,825, with $44,175 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Pedestrian Fatalities

Driver killed ex-Tribune VP Walter Mahoney near Salt Creek Trail. A possible factor: crosswalk beacons were installed instead of a stoplight.

December 8, 2025
Complete Streets

CBS’s one-sided and misleading report about Archer Avenue is a great example of how *not* to cover a traffic safety project

December 5, 2025
Protected Bike Lanes

We asked CDOT what’s on tap for properly maintaining Chicago’s protected bike lanes after snowstorms.

The department needs to promptly plow bikeways after blizzards, or else face arguments that riders were better off with old-style, paint-only bike lanes.

December 4, 2025
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 4

December 4, 2025
Active Transportation Alliance

After advocates helped save and upgrade Chicagoland transit, Active Transportation Alliance’s member party was especially joyful this year

December 3, 2025
See all posts