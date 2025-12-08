Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 8

Sponsored by:

• Anti- / pro-Archer Avenue Safe Streets project rally today 12/8, 4:30 PM at 12th Ward office, 3868 S. Archer Ave. Background here.

• After CBS did a 1-sided, misleading segment on Archer debate, ABC's report is much more balanced, including an interview w/ SW Collective cofounder

• Police cited bus driver who ran over and killed Tracy Frasure, 42, after she slipped and fell under bus Wednesday morning near 70th/South Shore (NBC)

• Driver cited after striking man, 50, crossing LSD at Addison Sunday around 10:12 PM, at least the 3rd ped crash here or nearby this year, 1 fatal (Fox)

• Federal trial for suit filed by Ariel Roman, shot by CPD at Grand Red in February 2020 after being stopped for walking between cars, starts today (CBS)

• Capitol Fax's Rich Miller: "SAFE-T Act criticism after Blue Line attack is mostly misguided" (Sun-Times)

• "Editorial: A snazzy new State Street station. But, seriously, $444M and 3 more years?" (Tribune)

• Steinberg: "Ald. Daniel La Spata is holding his proposed ordinance allowing Chicagoans to turn in parking scofflaws, giving time to weigh the law’s merits."

• Delivery Robots Take Over Chicago Sidewalks, Sparking Debate And A Petition To Hit "Pause" (Block Club)

• Virtual public meeting for Bus Priority Corridor Study tonight Mon. 12/8, 6 – 7:30 PM – sign up here for the link. More info here.

• Last meeting for North Ave (Kostern to Kedzie) redesign 12/16, 6pm, Mercado del Pueblo, 4013 W North Ave. in Humboldt Park (Bike Grid)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $5,825, with $44,175 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor