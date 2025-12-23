Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 23

9:26 AM CST on December 23, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Hit-and-run driver of reportedly stolen sedan struck the side of another vehicle at Randolph/State, jumped curb, injuring woman, 36, on sidewalk (NBC)

• After altercation Tuesday around 1:22 AM on Pink Line at Washington/Wells, 44-year-old man shot dead, man, 23, wounded, suspect still at large (ABC)

• CPD seeks 7 suspects accused of robbing Red Line passenger at gunpoint Monday around 3:30 AM near 79th station in Grand Crossing (ABC)

• Cam images lead to felony charges for 3 teens who allegedly beat man, 62, on 12/16 around 5:40 PM on bus near Cicero Blue stop, putting him in coma (CBS)

• "Woman charged with attacking tourist with bottle on CTA has troubling pattern of violent behavior" (CBS)

• "Feds say CTA security plan isn't good enough" (Crain's)

• Little Village Environmental Justice Organization is trying to raise $10K to "keep our communities clean, safe, and accessible"

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $7,470, with $42,530 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

