Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 23

• Hit-and-run driver of reportedly stolen sedan struck the side of another vehicle at Randolph/State, jumped curb, injuring woman, 36, on sidewalk (NBC)

• After altercation Tuesday around 1:22 AM on Pink Line at Washington/Wells, 44-year-old man shot dead, man, 23, wounded, suspect still at large (ABC)

• CPD seeks 7 suspects accused of robbing Red Line passenger at gunpoint Monday around 3:30 AM near 79th station in Grand Crossing (ABC)

• Cam images lead to felony charges for 3 teens who allegedly beat man, 62, on 12/16 around 5:40 PM on bus near Cicero Blue stop, putting him in coma (CBS)

• "Woman charged with attacking tourist with bottle on CTA has troubling pattern of violent behavior" (CBS)

• "Feds say CTA security plan isn't good enough" (Crain's)

• Little Village Environmental Justice Organization is trying to raise $10K to "keep our communities clean, safe, and accessible"

