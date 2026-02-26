Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 26

3:47 PM CST on February 26, 2026

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Hit-and-run SUV driver, 37, charged with felony for critically injuring boy, 16, on scooter Wed., around 7:41 PM near 68th/Homan near Marquette Park (ABC)

• "A little-known program allows CTA and Metra to suspend riders. Most of them are Black." (Tribune)

• "Tell CMAP to hit the brakes on 'Redefine the Drive!'" by contacting the agency and your alder with this form. (Better Streets)

• "Transit agencies [including Metra], bus companies take on human trafficking" (Smart Cities Dive)

• "Holiday Club Closing This Spring To Make Way For New Uptown Apartments" across the street from Sheridan Station (Block Club)

• "Portage Park Neighbors Can Weigh In On Proposed Bike Lanes At March 5 Meeting" (Block Club)

• ...Meeting on planned Portage Park bike network 3/5, 6-7 PM at 4150 N. Long. Ride with Bike Grid leaving 5:30 PM sharp from Logan "magic" eagle pillar

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $22,502 with $27,498 to go, ideally by the end of March.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

