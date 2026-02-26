Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 26

Sponsored by:

• Hit-and-run SUV driver, 37, charged with felony for critically injuring boy, 16, on scooter Wed., around 7:41 PM near 68th/Homan near Marquette Park (ABC)

• "A little-known program allows CTA and Metra to suspend riders. Most of them are Black." (Tribune)

• "Tell CMAP to hit the brakes on 'Redefine the Drive!'" by contacting the agency and your alder with this form. (Better Streets)

• "Transit agencies [including Metra], bus companies take on human trafficking" (Smart Cities Dive)

• "Holiday Club Closing This Spring To Make Way For New Uptown Apartments" across the street from Sheridan Station (Block Club)

• "Portage Park Neighbors Can Weigh In On Proposed Bike Lanes At March 5 Meeting" (Block Club)

• ...Meeting on planned Portage Park bike network 3/5, 6-7 PM at 4150 N. Long. Ride with Bike Grid leaving 5:30 PM sharp from Logan "magic" eagle pillar

