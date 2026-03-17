Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 17

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• Don't mess with Illinois! "Feds press the Illinois transportation department over CTA safety" (Tribune)

• Man who was found unresponsive on Brown Line train at Belmont this morning around 5:14 AM has died (ABC)

• Metra NCS train fatally struck pedestrian Monday around 1:40 PM between Hanson Park and Galewood stations, also delaying MDW runs (Fox)

• "Chicago is installing hundreds of new Divvy stations in 2026" (Secret Chicago)

• "Neighborhood advocate" and mayoral candidate Liam Stanton: "Chicago should stop waiting for the old downtown to return" (Tribune)

• "FAA seeks deeper-than-expected flight cuts at O’Hare" (Crain's)

• "Decatur Public Transit System launches contactless fare collection system" (WCIA)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $29,017 with $20,983 to go, ideally by the end of March.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor