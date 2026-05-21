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Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 21

12:42 PM CDT on May 21, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 21
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• “City To Pay $3.5 Million To Family Of Little Village Street Vendor Killed In Police Chase” (Block Club)

• Driver, 76, struck and critically injured woman, 18, on bicycle exiting Tinley Creek Trail 5/15 around 6:30 PM on 159th Street near Ridgeland Avenue in Oak Forest (Southtown)

• Legislative victory: “A bill that passed the Illinois House and Senate lays the groundwork… to prevent the most dangerous drivers from exceeding posted speed limits.” (Active Trans)

• William Cheaks Jr. confirmed yesterday by City Council as CDOT’s new commissioner

• CPD releases images of 7 suspects in armed robbery 5/1 around 12:49 PM at Thorndale Station in Edgewater (CBS)

• Metra: “New Rock Island Line schedule takes effect June 1”

• RTA: “How to ride CTA, Metra, and Pace with bikes”

• “Over 300 Apartments Approved For Booming West Loop After City Council Vote” (Block Club)

• “Our most ambitious video yet is now live! We talked to Mandalyn, owner of Chicago’s Offbeat bikes, about all the details of getting started with an e-bike” (Chicagoans Who Bike)

• Lots of interesting discussion going on at our FB post about what the CTA should do with the unused ‘L’ structure next to the Brown Line tracks between Armitage and Chicago Ave.

• Bike Grid Now! shares its “vision for a connected grid of walkable, bikeable, rollable streets” 5/23 at the weekly Bike Archer ride, 9:30/10 AM at McKinley Park, Archer/Western

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On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $33,231 with $16,769 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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