Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 21
12:42 PM CDT on May 21, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Chicago
A quick update on the dueling Archer rallies: opponents move protest location, Maria “The Megaphone Lady” Martinez appears to officially be on Zuno’s payroll
May 20, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 20
May 20, 2026
New CDOT report finds that while bike lanes improved safety, they didn’t harm businesses, and may help make corridors more economically resilient
May 19, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 19
May 19, 2026
Five years after City of Chicago signed off on a policy plan, the “State of ETOD in Chicago” report notes progress creating transit-friendly affordable housing
May 19, 2026