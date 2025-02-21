Skip to Content
Traffic Safety

A new Illinois bill would assert that people on bikes are “intended” users of every roadway in the state where it’s legal to ride

Traffic Safety

Cook County, CMAP, and CDOT have teamed up on a Safety Action Plan to prevent traffic injuries and deaths

RTA

RTA chief says the agency should get more authority over fares, service quality, and capital investment for Chicagoland transit

Traffic Safety

A Valentine’s Day gift for livable streets: CDOT will move forward with safety plan for Granville, currently a crash-prone “cut-through”

Advocacy

Local transportation advocate Micheál Podgers is going regional with a move from Better Streets Chicago to Climate Cabinet

Podgers discussed the history of BSC, and the things the grassroots group has accomplished that he's most proud of.

February 21, 2025
Traffic Safety

How they voted: More about yesterday’s City Council decision against a lifesaving speed limit change

Speed Limits

Majority of alders voted against 25 mph speed limit today, which means more Chicagoans will be seriously injured and die in crashes

Streetsblog Chicago

Help Streetsblog Chicago raise funds to fight for better walk/bike/transit in 2025

This has been a big year for Chicagoland sustainable transportation issues, but there are greater challenges ahead in 2025.

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

All is quiet on New Year’s Day. 5th and final part of SBC’s Bike Lane Fest 2024: South Side

CTA

At CTA board meeting, interim president says she’ll tackle quality-of-ride issues, discussion of pilot to detect people and objects on tracks

Intercity buses

Chaddick Institute report on intercity bus service suggests Chicago and Illinois need to catch up with other cities and states

