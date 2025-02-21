Posts
A new Illinois bill would assert that people on bikes are “intended” users of every roadway in the state where it’s legal to ride
Cook County, CMAP, and CDOT have teamed up on a Safety Action Plan to prevent traffic injuries and deaths
RTA chief says the agency should get more authority over fares, service quality, and capital investment for Chicagoland transit
Local transportation advocate Micheál Podgers is going regional with a move from Better Streets Chicago to Climate Cabinet
Podgers discussed the history of BSC, and the things the grassroots group has accomplished that he's most proud of.
Help Streetsblog Chicago raise funds to fight for better walk/bike/transit in 2025
This has been a big year for Chicagoland sustainable transportation issues, but there are greater challenges ahead in 2025.
The latest episode in the Chicagoland transit fiscal cliff saga: A new hope
State Sen. Ram Villavalam and a coalition of labor unions are backing the "United We Move" bill that would empower the RTA without merging the four transit agencies.
Reimagining Chicago’s DuSable Lake Shore Drive is a generational opportunity to reshape the city
Never mind the naysayers: NYC-style congestion pricing would be great for Chicago
