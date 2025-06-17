Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 17

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Chicago Tribune: "Maps show neighborhoods where environmental justice zoning ordinance would benefit residents most"

• Block Club: "New $4 Million City-Funded Grant Program Looks To Spur South, West Side Redevelopment"

• Suspect got in altercation with man, 36, and stabbed him, causing multiple lacerations, fled, Tuesday around 3:30 AM on Red Line train near Wilson (ABC)

• Mass Transit: "CTA partners with Cook County Health to install naloxone vending machines at five rail stations"

• New Crain's article on Broadway upzoning plan cites previous coverage of the issue in Streetsblog Chicago by contributor Richard Day

• Time Out Chicago: Got opinions about Chicago transit? A new CTA program ["CTA Chats"] will actually take your feedback seriously

• "Metra and local officials break ground on 115th Station project"

• CCT and Elevated Chicago on eTOD proposal for 1840 N. Marcy in Lakeview languishing in Zoning: NIMBY pushback has "citywide implications" (Tribune)

• Vacant lot at 2240 N. Milwaukee in Logan Square, 0.2 miles from California Blue stop, could get 50 units, 10 affordable, 11 car spots (Block Club)

• Block Club: "Wolf & Company’s Restaurant, Cafe And Market — Attached To 606 Trail — Opens Monday"

