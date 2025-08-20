Skip to Content
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 20

9:08 AM CDT on August 20, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• "State And Lake CTA Station Getting $440 Million Overhaul With Glass Roof, Elevators To Red Line" (Block Club)

• "Cause remains unknown for CTA derailment in Rogers Park... This was not the first incident involving the Yellow Line in the same area." (CBS

• Lincoln Avenue between Leland and Eastwood, closed for Brown Line station, plaza, and protected bike lane work, is now open to traffic (Block Club)

• Letter: Deep Tunnel "scheduled to be completed in 2029. Will more than 50 years of... digging finally help areas that continue to flood in Chicago?" (Tribune)

As predicted, anonymous car-centric blog Uptown Update bemoans Uptown Extension decision and advocates "creat[ing] the illusion of popular support."

• N. Branch Works hosts Goose Island bike tour of proposed developments, bridge plans, Sat. 8/23, 10 AM, from Passion House Coffee, 1200 N. N. Branch

• Active Trans: "A biking paradise is coming to DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Aug. 31"

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

