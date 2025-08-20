Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 20

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• "State And Lake CTA Station Getting $440 Million Overhaul With Glass Roof, Elevators To Red Line" (Block Club)

• "Cause remains unknown for CTA derailment in Rogers Park... This was not the first incident involving the Yellow Line in the same area." (CBS)

• Lincoln Avenue between Leland and Eastwood, closed for Brown Line station, plaza, and protected bike lane work, is now open to traffic (Block Club)

• Letter: Deep Tunnel "scheduled to be completed in 2029. Will more than 50 years of... digging finally help areas that continue to flood in Chicago?" (Tribune)

• As predicted, anonymous car-centric blog Uptown Update bemoans Uptown Extension decision and advocates "creat[ing] the illusion of popular support."

• N. Branch Works hosts Goose Island bike tour of proposed developments, bridge plans, Sat. 8/23, 10 AM, from Passion House Coffee, 1200 N. N. Branch

• Active Trans: "A biking paradise is coming to DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Aug. 31"

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive last month, but we still need another $44K to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!