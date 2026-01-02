Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 2

Sponsored by:

• "Editorial: More workers are coming downtown in the new year. It’s showtime for our transit systems." (Tribune)

• Despite frigid temps, thousands packed pedestrianized Wacker for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, including CTA spokesmodel Chance (Tribune)

• Transit advocates put Ald. Gardiner (45) on blast for posting that people should avoid using (free) transit on NYE "until noticeable improvements are made."

• After finishing Belmont Flyover and other RPM initiatives, CTA issues request for proposals to redevelop land near Roscoe/Sheffield/Clark (Block Club)

• "We should try to make things we know how to do [like bus service] suck less instead of waiting for vaporware tech to save the day." (Star:Line)

• "Chicago Prepares Development Plan For Industrial Zone With Priority For Water And Wetland" (Block Club)

• Letter: Garfield Ridge is more walkable than you might think – I owned a car for a decade and only put 30K miles on it (Sun-Times)

• Check out Ride Illinois' Yearly Wrap-Up of state cycling advocacy milestones

