Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 11

9:00 AM CDT on March 11, 2026

Copenhagenize.com

• "CTA's new security plan includes sheriff's deputies on trains, high-barrier gates [called for in recent SBC guest op-ed], farecard inspections" (Sun-Times)

• Letter: "Public access to CTA bathrooms will keep L stations, trains clean" (Sun-Times)

•  CPD released image of man who allegedly punched pedestrian unconscious Monday around 7:40 PM at 47th/Ashland in Back of the Yards (Fox)

• "Momentum is building for the Englewood Nature Trail — a 1.8‑mile elevated greenway that will transform a former railroad corridor." (Active Trans)

• "West Side’s Peace Runners Open Garfield Park Studio, Wellness Center" (Block Club)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

