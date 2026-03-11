Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 11

• "CTA's new security plan includes sheriff's deputies on trains, high-barrier gates [called for in recent SBC guest op-ed], farecard inspections" (Sun-Times)

• Letter: "Public access to CTA bathrooms will keep L stations, trains clean" (Sun-Times)

• CPD released image of man who allegedly punched pedestrian unconscious Monday around 7:40 PM at 47th/Ashland in Back of the Yards (Fox)

• "Momentum is building for the Englewood Nature Trail — a 1.8‑mile elevated greenway that will transform a former railroad corridor." (Active Trans)

• "West Side’s Peace Runners Open Garfield Park Studio, Wellness Center" (Block Club)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $23,627 with $26,373 to go, ideally by the end of March.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor