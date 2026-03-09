Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 9

Sponsored by:

• Anti-Archer rally promoter Juan Rangel, who left UNO Charters after alleged financial misconduct, rails against "the chaotic reign... of Johnson" (Tribune)

• Driver, 53, cited after striking woman, 65, and child, 5, crossing street, seriously injuring the senior, Sunday around 1:15 PM near Illinois/McClurg (ABC)

• CPD: Argument led to shooting of 2 men, causing serious injuries, arrest of 3 men, Sunday around 12:54 AM at 79th Red Line station in Chatham (ABC)

• CPD released images of suspect in robbery and attempted robbery after 7 AM near Cermak-Chinatown and 47th Street stops (CBS)

• "Stuck train horn [near Chicago/California] disrupts West Side residents' sleep overnight, Metra says" (CBS)

• "$100 million Touhy Avenue improvement project breaks ground in Des Plaines," reportedly including plans for bike-ped upgrades (Tribune)

• "Ald. Manaa-Hoppenworth gave DPD the green light to move forward with landmarking with the Bryn Mawr Historic District"

• "Chicago sees the 'missing middle' as sweet spot for addressing the city's housing shortage, repopulating neighborhoods" (Crain's)

• "As Morgan Shoal Overhaul Plan Moves Forward, Neighbors Can Still Weigh In On Army Corps Plans" (Block Club)

• "City of Elmhurst Named a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists"

• "Chicago-area woman organizes annual International Women's Day bike ride for solidarity" (WBBM)

