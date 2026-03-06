Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 6

Sponsored by:

• "Funeral Services for Rev. Jesse Jackson Will Be Accessible by Public Transit" (CTA)

• Active Trans ED Amy Rynell: "Let’s pass a statewide speed limit that will save lives"

• In a Trib op-ed, Bike Grid questions Mayor's Office statement to SBC that House Bill 2454 "would result in millions of dollars in new annual costs"

• We helped correct a typo in Fox's report on CTA's 2-week deadline to appease feds' demands for a safety plan they like before they cut $50M in funding

• "Small cities are a big part of the O’Hare expansion that alarmed the FAA" (Crain's)

• "The Original Mr. Beef Opens At Midway Airport" (Block Club)

• "What Happened to [Chicago-founded] Schwinn? The Rise and Fall of America’s Bicycle Empire" (Back to Yesterday)

• Femmes + Thems Bike Chicago lead an International Women's Day Ride Sun. 3/8 from Metric, 2021 W. Fulton, to Marz Brewery, 2630 S. Iron St.

• Chicago Family Biking leads a Bike Bus Leader Training & Meetup, Thurs. 3/12, 6 PM, Butcher's Tap , 3553 N. Southport Ave.

• The War on Cars is doing a book event for "Life After Cars", hosted by ATA and Better Streets, Sat. 4/4, 7 PM at Juarez High in Pilsen, 1450 W. Cermak Ave,

