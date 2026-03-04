Skip to Content
Pedestrian Fatalities

SUV driver fatally struck a female pedestrian Tuesday evening near Gompers Park

7:24 PM CST on March 4, 2026

Foster Avenue and Pulaski Road as it appeared last Novemebr, looking west. Gompers Park is to the left. Image: Google Maps

Note: While this is the first pedestrian or bike fatality I've seen in news reports in 2026, it appears there were some other crash deaths this year that haven't been reported yet. Streetsblog Chicago will provide an update on these cases soon.

Tragically, on Tuesday, March 3, an SUV driver fatally struck a female pedestrian in the North Park community.

According to police, around 6:15 p.m., a 70-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet SUV west in the 4000 block of West Foster Avenue, near Pulaski Road and Gompers Park. Foster is a five-lane road here, which encourages speeding.

After the SUV struck the victim, she was transported to St. Francis Hospital. She was later pronounced dead.

According to the Cook County medical examiner's office, an autopsy found the victim died of multiple injuries from a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian. Her age and name have not yet been released.

This crash location is in the 39th Ward. In February 2025, local Ald. Samantha Nugent voted against an ordinance to lower Chicago's default speed limit from 30 to 25 mph, a strategy that has decreased pedestrian fatalities in peer cities like New York.

Fatality Tracker: 2026 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 1

Bicyclist: 0

Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2026 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

• On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, around 6:15 PM, an SUV driver, 70, fatally struck a female pedestrian Tuesday in the 4000 block of West Foster Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

