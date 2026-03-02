Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 2

Sponsored by:

• The Illinois General Assembly improved transit last October. Can they take similar bold action to improve walking and biking? (Active Trans)

• Join ATA on Monday, March 23 at noon to learn more.

• RTA ED Leann Redden: "How the NITA Act will change transit capital programming in the future"

• "Crain’s reporter John Pletz discusses the public transportation overhaul with podcast host Amy Guth."

• "CTA suffers most violent attacks in decades as Trump threatens $50 million funding cut over crime" (Sun-Times)

• "How Chicago has grappled with crime on the CTA over the last 60 years" (Sun-Times)

• "Power outage, wire issues impact Metra train service at Millennium Station in the Loop" last Friday evening (ABC)

• A Musk-funded mural at Montrose/Western of Iryna Zarutska, 23, a Ukrainian refugee who was killed on transit, has been defaced. (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Turning trucker fatally struck Hector Banuelos, 18, as he biked home from work Wednesday around 11 PM in Melrose Park bike lane (ABC)

• Driver fatally struck pedestrian Sunday around 12:30 AM on I-55 near Weber in SW-suburban Romeoville (Fox)

• Car driver struck CTA bus and injured 20 people, 2 of them with serious-to-critical injuries, Friday around 4 PM at Pershing/King in Bronzeville (CBS)

• CPD: Male offender stabbed male victim in arm, side during argument on CTA bus, Saturday around 6:40 PM in 600 block of N. Ashland in West Town (CBS)

• Ashland BRT foe Roger Romanelli is at it again, with a protest against the GRand Avenue Safe Streets project in West Town on 3/5, 5 PM at Grand/Noble

• ...GRASSheads can join John on bike ride leaving Daley Plaza at 4:30 sharp to pass the protest on the way to Bike Grid's ride to Portage Park bikeway meeting

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $22,697 with $27,303 to go, ideally by the end of March.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor