Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 27

10:44 AM CST on February 27, 2026

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Active Trans: "We need a strong robotaxi policy for Illinois"

• "Letters: Regarding Waymo cars, innovation in Illinois should not mean abandoning workers" (Tribune)

• "Editorial: Why Chicago’s parking and red light ticketing is such a mess" (Tribune)

• "Metra Electric Line service has been disrupted after a [driver] hit a bridge in south suburban Harvey Friday morning." (ABC)

• "Metra to host 41 'safety blitzes' in 2026" (Progressive Railroading)

• "From Chatham to Wrigley: Ernie Banks' CTA commute and Black Chicago history" (Axios)

• "How Illinois became the bicycling center of the nation: A Q&A with Christopher Sweet" (Active Trans)

• Bike Lane Uprising issues a Call to Action on two important Chicago Safe Streets events: Monday Archer rallies and 3/5 Portage Park bikeway meeting

• "CTA Is A Great Ride Across Chicagoland During the Winter Cold"

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $22,502 with $27,498 to go, ideally by the end of March.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

