Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 24

9:02 AM CST on February 24, 2026

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• "How CTA, CPD are working together to improve safety after feds threatened funding" (ABC)

• CPD releases image of SUV with plate FS73498 whose driver critically and injured 2 girls, 6 and 15 on Friday around 7:45 AM near Paulina/69th (ABC)

• Sierra Club Illinois is looking for help phone banking for candidates they've endorsed

• "Weber Spur Bike Trail Secures Federal Funding" (Block Club)

• A photo of "Lena Phillips, CTA’s first woman “motorman” is at the controls of a 6000-series train in March of 1975."

• "Chicago Just Named A Snowplow 'Abolish ICE'— Here Are The Other Winners" (Block Club)

• Evanston Bike Plan meeting Tues. 3/3 at Westminster Place, 3200 Grant St. (Evanston Transit Alliance)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $22,192 with $27,808 to go, ideally by the end of March.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

CTA

“Streetsblog Chicago versus smoking on the CTA” part three: We like smoked hot dogs, not ‘L’ cars – an exercise in guerrilla urbanism

February 23, 2026
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 23

February 23, 2026
Traffic Safety

After 3 recent pedestrian crashes, one fatal, CDOT must act now to save lives on Inner Lake Shore Drive

February 20, 2026
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 20

February 20, 2026
Bike Lane Enforcement

Which alders voted against the ordinance to allow citizens to report bike and bus lane blockage by commercial vehicle drivers?

February 19, 2026
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 19

February 19, 2026
See all posts