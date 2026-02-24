Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 24

Sponsored by:

• "How CTA, CPD are working together to improve safety after feds threatened funding" (ABC)

• CPD releases image of SUV with plate FS73498 whose driver critically and injured 2 girls, 6 and 15 on Friday around 7:45 AM near Paulina/69th (ABC)

• Sierra Club Illinois is looking for help phone banking for candidates they've endorsed

• "Weber Spur Bike Trail Secures Federal Funding" (Block Club)

• A photo of "Lena Phillips, CTA’s first woman “motorman” is at the controls of a 6000-series train in March of 1975."

• "Chicago Just Named A Snowplow 'Abolish ICE'— Here Are The Other Winners" (Block Club)

• Evanston Bike Plan meeting Tues. 3/3 at Westminster Place, 3200 Grant St. (Evanston Transit Alliance)

