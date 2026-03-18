Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 18

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Trump administration backs off threats to cut $50M in CTA funding over safety issue, but they're putting the screws on IDOT (Tribune)

• Capitol Fax: Bailey winning the GOP primary means transit-friendly Pritzer will win reelection because Bailey's "ideas haven’t changed – he’s too extreme"

• State transit bill advocates Sen. Mike Simmons and Rep. Hoan Huynh lost the 9th District primary to Daniel Biss, who's also pretty transit-friendly (Sun-Times)

Letter: It's shocking that the estate of a woman killed in a crash with a suspect fleeing police chase may get $27M from Chicago taxpayers (Tribune)

• "CTA, Metra, and Pace Encourage Riders to Thank Transit Workers," thanking them with the hashtag #TransitEmployeeAppreciationDay

• The John Williams NewsClick: "Does Chicago need more Divvy bike stations?" TLDL: Yes.

• "As Gas Prices In Chicago Rise Due To Iran War, Commuters Face Mounting Costs" (Block Club)

• "Thompson Center Will Keep Its Name, With Google Planning A 2027 Move-In" (Block Club)

• ATA/Ride IL suburban advocacy connect Zoom on 4/1 (not an April Fool's joke) from 12-1 PM features speakers from Pedals to Platform and IL Prairie Path

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