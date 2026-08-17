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Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 17

8:48 AM CDT on August 17, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 17
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• Metra MDN train fatally struck person, Friday 8 AM near Forest Glen Station, in 5300 block of N. Forest Glen Ave. (WGN)

• …Chicago Department of Public Health: “If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.”

• Witness: Sarah Milcarek “didn’t do anything wrong. She looked both ways… We all thought [driver] was either gonna slam his brakes or… swerve out of the way.” (Sun-Times)

• CPD releases images of hit-and-run electric motorcyclist who was illegally riding on LFT when he critically injured female bicycle rider, 45, 7/20 around 3:47 PM at 1400 N. (ABC)

• “Shots fired between 3 suspects, CCL holder near CTA station in Jefferson Park, Chicago police say” (ABC)

• “K-12 students now able to ride CTA system, Pace buses for 75 cents” thanks to new funding from NITA Act (CBS)

• “New student fare policies, free rides on the first day of school, Aug. 24” (Metra)

• “Who’s driving the train at Metra? Directors coming and going as transit reforms gel.” (Tribune)

• “Transit diversions? No hearings? Tri-State hate? Tollway answers questions as rate hike looms” (Herald)

• “Chicago police traffic stops plunge, again, but Black and Latino drivers still get pulled over far more” (Sun-Times)

• “Federal rail funding clears path for Justin Ishbia’s big South Loop plans” (Crain’s)

• “From a big idea to a Chicago tradition: 25 years of Bike the Drive” (Active Trans)

• Tonight, 6 PM, 2247 W. Chicago Ave.: Meeting on CDOT proposals for safety upgrades on Chicago between California and Ashland, where driver killed Halyna Hudzan, 66

• Ald. Bill Conway (34) and City departments hold community meeting on new Municipal Bus Station, Thu. 8/20, 6-7:30 PM, Chicago School, 400 S. Jefferson St. Register here.

• Equiticity hosts “The State of Equity: A Mayors Transportation Roundtable” Tue. 8/25, 12-1 PM, UIC Student Center East, Illinois Room, 750 S. Halsted St. Register here.

• “The State of Equity: Justice in Motion” hosted by Equiticity, Fri. 9/18, 5:30-10:30 PM, Marriott Marquis Chicago, 2121 S. Praire Ave. Register here.

Streetsblog Chicago is on a light publication schedule this week, probably just publishing Today’s Headlines. We will resume full publication on Monday, August 24.

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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