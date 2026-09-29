At “ghost bike” vigil for Juan Martin Márquez, reminders that reckless drivers have killed far too many vulnerable road users on the Southwest Side

The "ghost bike" for Juan Martin Márquez, at the southwest corner of Archer and Laramie avenues in Garfield Ridge. Photo: Austin Busch
On the afternoon of Saturday, September 26, family, friends, and bike community members gathered at Archer and Laramie avenues in Garfield Ridge to memorialize Juan Martin Márquez. According to the Illinois Traffic Crash Report for his case, he was riding an electric motorcycle to work early in the morning on Monday, September 14, when a pickup driver ran a red light, fatally struck him, and then fled the scene on foot.
Amid the noise of Archer Avenue’s four lanes of traffic, Márquez’s loved ones and local organizers honored his memory and called for justice. Throughout the “ghost bike” installation vigil, which was organized by Bike Lane Uprising, cyclists, “e-moto” riders, and drivers who were stopped at the traffic signal took note of the crowd and listened in.
“He raised us to be respectful, responsible, and most importantly, to own the consequences of our actions, whether good or bad,” said one of Márquez’s daughters during the , ceremony. She asked the driver who killed her father to turn himself in to the authorities.
Márquez moved to Chicago from his hometown of Lagos de Moreno in Jalisco, Mexico, around 25 years ago. His children remembered him as loving his adopted city, and his passionately supporting the Cubs, Blackhawks, and especially the Bears. Family members wore Bears regalia to the vigil.
“I want to make sure that today, the story that we tell, isn’t defined how he was taken, but how he lived, who he loved, and the legacy he leaves behind,” said Juan Martin Márquez’s son Christian Márquez.
Juan Martin Márquez’s daughter Modesta Márquez told Block Club Chicago she noticed his phone was at a location away from his workplace, so she went to Archer/Laramie to find it, and instead saw only his e-moto and helmet on the ground.
In the early hours of Sunday, April 5, there was a similar tragedy less than four miles away at 63rd Street and Kedzie Avenue in Chicago Lawn. An SUV driver blew a red and fatally struck delivery cyclist Damian Gomez, 18, and also ran away from the crime scene. Gomez was also honored with a ghost bike. More than five months laster, no charges have been filed in his case.
Gomez’s mother Claudia Torres also attended the vigil for Márquez, while still seeking answers about her son’s case. She held a poster reading “We want justice for Damian Gomez” throughout Saturday’s event.
Archer/Laramie also has a memorial on its northwest corner for Maria Ochoa, 84, who was fatally struck on the evening of Saturday, May 24, 2025. A turning SUV driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic, collided with an sedan, and then hit the great-grandmother.
Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd), whose ward office is located on the same corner as Ochoa’s memorial, and across the street from Márquez’s ghost bike, did not show up for Saturday’s vigil. And drivers have struck and killed at least two other pedestrians and a bike rider on Archer in her ward in the last six years.
Yet another ghost bike is located just three blocks southwest of this intersection on Archer, honoring Lisa Schalk, 50. On November 1, 2017, a driver turning from Lorel Avenue onto Archer fatally struck her as she cycled. “I hope the city will do something about this problem,” Schalk’s brother Mark said at her ghost bike installation. “My mom should not have to bury my sister, her daughter, It’s just not right.”
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He credited the grassroots group Chicago, Bike Grid Now! with proposing "a roadmap of viable potential connected bike routes that could run throughout the city of Chicago and each of peripheral suburbs."