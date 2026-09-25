Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 25

Sponsored by:

• “Another Private Investment Group Is Set To Make Billions From The Parking Meter Deal” (Block Club)

• “Amtrak Should Release Environmental Study, Sit For Hearing On Railyard Facility: Alders” (Block Club)

• “Pace passengers can lose themselves in a book thanks to Dolly Parton tribute” (Daily Herald)

• “Divvy Rides To Or From South Or West Sides Would Be Half Off Under New Proposal” (Block Club)

• Chicago Critical Mass FB account posted a slide show of photos from Chicago Bike PAC’s 9/10 Campaign Trail Party fundraiser for pro-cycling alders

• “Former Mount Greenwood Church To Be Replaced By 4 New Homes” (Block Club)

• “70-Unit Condo Building Approved For Vacant Lot Near Mary Bartelme Park” (Block Club)

• “CTA Co-Hosts Fall 2026 Citywide Career Fair”

• “There are 3 townhalls coming up to share feedback on the use of micromobility devices on Chicago Park District bicycle paths/trails.” (Active Trans)

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