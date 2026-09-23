Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 23
8:49 AM CDT on September 23, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Chicago
Ex-CTA board chair Lester Barclay, a NITA Act skeptic, unanimously elected new CTA chair under NITA
Former CTA director Neema Jha was elected vice chair of the new board to provide a counterpoint to Barclay.
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 22
SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: Far South Side, including Roseland, Pullman, South Chicago, South Shore, and Greater Grand Crossing
Today’s Headlines for Monday September 21
September 21, 2026
The continuing adventures of Joe Myers: Chicagoland’s transit system offers a route to discovery for a young man with autism
Joe's mother Kate Zrenner Myers on why she allows him to ride public transportation independently: "The kindest thing you can do for someone you love, is to make the world bigger."
September 18, 2026