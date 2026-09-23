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Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 23

8:49 AM CDT on September 23, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 23
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This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Bike Lane Uprising’s Christina Whitehouse says this has been a “brutal” month for Chicagoland bike, e-scooter, and e-moto riders (Block Club)

• Ghost bike vigil for e-moto rider Juan Martin Marquez, fatally struck by hit-and-run driver who ran red, Saturday 9/26, 1 PM at Archer/Laramie (Bike Lane Uprising)

GoFundMe launched for bike rider after a driver reportedly struck and seriously injured him Saturday near Clark/LaSalle in River North, with more than $8K raised so far.

• “3rd suspect charged in death of Kyle Bickham, pushed off CTA Red Line train near 69th” (ABC)

• “Man wanted for sexually abusing passenger on CTA Blue Line train in Irving Park, police say” (ABC)

• “CTA Innovation Studio Announces New Challenge to Test Faregate Technology”

• “Instead of driving to school, more kids are taking the ‘bike bus'” (WBEZ)

• “Yesterday was Chicago Bike Grid Now’s annual Jamapalooza… advocating for safer streets, and honoring those killed biking on Chicago streets.” (Chicagoans Who Bike)

• “Our long overdue first mailbag: Growth, Schools, and Pedestrian Crossings” (A City That Works)

• “30 Affordable Apartments For People With Disabilities Proposed For Lincoln Park” (Block Club)

• “The $7 Metra train ride from Chicago that drops you off in the picturesque town that inspired ‘The Great Gatsby'” (Secret Chicago)

• Discussion: “Resolved: Requests for city services should NOT go through Alders’ offices,” Sunday, 9/27, 2-4 PM, Sulzer Library, 4455 N. Lincoln Ave. (Braver Angels)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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