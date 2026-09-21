Today’s Headlines for Monday September 21

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• Man, 23, was walking along DLSD near E. Burton Place when he climbed over median into northbound lanes and was fatally struck. Driver stayed on scene, no citations. (NBC)

• Man, 39, critically injured after he fell from ‘L’ platform and was hit by a train Saturday around 6 AM at Blue Line’s Clinton Station (Sun-Times)

• GoFundMe launched for family of e-moto rider Juan Martin Marquez Luna, 54, fatally struck by hit-and-run pickup driver last Monday at Archer/Laramie as he rode to work

• 2nd teen charged with murder after after Kyle Bickham, 29, was pushed from moving Red train, struck 3rd rail, and was hit by train on September 7 near 69th Station (NBC)

• Police: A driver intentionally hit a pedestrian in a parking lot, causing “significant” injuries, and another person suffered minor injuries Sunday in Yorkville (ABC)

• Person hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after Metra UP-N train hit vehicle Friday near Barrington (ABC)

• “[State Senate candidate Dan] Lesko: DUI mentioned in ad was 22 years ago, and it changed my life” (Capitol City Now)

• Tribune LTTE: “Calls to improve bike infra and education… are fine plans. Surprisingly, aside from bike lane blockages, there’s no mention of enforcing basic [driver] traffic laws.”

• Sun-Times LTTE by CEO of Alliance for Community Peace: “Pump the brakes on driverless vehicles”

• “Parker School Expansion Advances Despite Neighbors’ Opposition To Apartment Demolition” (Block Club)

• “1,200 Riot Fest Attendees Snag Official Parking [paying at least $50] On Its Debut Year” (Block Club)

• “You Can Weigh In On The Future Bronzeville Trail (With The Mayor) At Open House This Week” Wed. 5 PM at King College Prep, 4445 S. King Drive (Block Club)

• Bike Grid’s Jamapalooza tomorrow, 9/22 “with bike buses departing from 4 nabes converging on Daley Plaza, 50 W. for a 6 p.m. departure to experience Chicago Henge“

Streetsblog Chicago is on a light publication schedule today, probably just running Today’s Headlines. We will resume full publication on Tuesday.

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