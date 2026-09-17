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Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 17

8:56 AM CDT on September 17, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 17
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• E-moto rider killed by hit-and-run driver Monday morning at Archer/Laramie in Garfield Ridge IDed as Juan Martin Marquez Luna, 54 (Tribune)

• …This was the same intersection where a reckless driver killed pedestrian Maria Ochoa, 84, in a similar typer of crash in May 2025

• “A woman was stabbed with a sharp object Wednesday evening on a CTA bus in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood, according to police.” (Fox)

• Former CTA Vice President of Rail Operations Romayne Brown chosen as new Metra board chair (Daily Herald)

• Rev. James T. Meeks has kind words for controversial ex-CTA chair, current CTA and NITA board member Lester Barclay (Tribune)

• “Rate Field’s Owners Blindsided By Plans To Build Amtrak Facility Nearby, Don’t Want Sox To Move” (Block Club)

• Former SBC contributor Ariel Parrella-Aureli for Block Club: “Comfort Station Overhaul Shows How Mutual Respect With Unhoused Neighbors Can Ease Tension”

• “Parking meter owners offer Chicago $75M in bid to revive stalled $2.53B sale” (Crain’s)

• “Editorial: A Chicago parking deal emerges with nada, zilch, nothing for Chicago parkers” (Tribune)

• Bike Lane Uprising: “You can now filter our bike lane obstruction maps by all time, last year, last month & see how hotspots change.

• “Urban Habitat Chicago‘s free PARK(ing) Day exhibit takes place tomorrow, Friday, September 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., near 5038 N. Lincoln Avenue, Chicago.”

• “The Presidents Cup [pro golf competition] and Metra are a perfect match!”

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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