Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 15

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• A hit-and-run pickup driver struck a turning sedan and critically injured a man, 54, on an electric motorcycle Monday around 5:15 AM on 5600 block of S. Archer (ABC)

• “A fight between four men and canine security handlers contracted by the CTA was recorded and went viral on social media.” (ABC)

• Alders La Spata, Ramirez, Martin, and Yancy: “Riley O’Neil died a preventable death. We can’t cut funding for safe streets” (Tribune)

• “After hearing from residents, the River Forest Village Board put forth a resolution formally opposing the proposed O’Hare Flyer project.” (WGN)

• “Fed Up With A Lack Of Benches At CTA Bus Stops, Northwest Neighborhood Alliance Members [including recent SBC contributor Sam Kovnar] Install Their Own” (Block Club)

• “Illinois towns scramble for road salt after state bid goes unfilled” (Shaw Local)

• “Park District Adds Homeless Specialist, More Surveillance As It Struggles To Address Encampments” (Block Club)

• “Fear-mongering” video implying Oak Park’s Frank Lloyd Wright houses will be demolished to make room for affordable apartments gets well-deserved backlash (Crain’s)

• “A 2026 Chicago Marathon transportation guide: How to get around on race day” (NBC)

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