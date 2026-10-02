Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 2

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• Driver, 40, critical injured female pedestrian Thursday around 11:10 PM at or near 47th/King in Grand Boulevard. Motorist cited for failure to reduce speed. (Sun-Times)

• …In February 2024, a driver fatally struck a male pedestrian, 52, who was crossing King at 47th, near yesterday’s crash site.

• “A 15-year-old is the fourth to be charged in connection with the death of Kyle Bickham, who was killed after being pushed off a CTA Red Line train, Chicago police said.” (ABC)

• Woman, one of two people shot on CTA bus in Englewood, says an argument over seat she wasn’t involved in, led to gunfire (CBS)

• “Chicago-area transit users hopeful NITA organizational transition will bring increased safety, service frequency” (Daily Northwestern)

• “Orange Line trains on the CTA were suspended temporarily ‘due to track conditions’ during rush hour Friday morning near Midway Airport.” (NBC)

• “Soon, Portage Park residents will have safer access to neighborhood destinations” (Active Trans)

• CTA: “Free rides, extra service planned on CTA and Metra to Ryan Field for NU vs. Penn State” (John’s hometown team, at whose stadium he walked the bleachers selling soda and hot dogs as a teen)

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