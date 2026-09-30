Skip to content
Sponsored
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 30

8:52 AM CDT on September 30, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 30
Copenhagenize.com
This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Crossover driver struck man, 23, on e-scooter, causing injuries requiring hospitalization, helped him up, then fled the scene, Saturday near 57th/Kedzie Avenue in Gage Park (Fox)

• “Council Approves $2.5 Billion Parking Meter Sale, With City Set To Get Share Of Profits” (Block Club)

• “As NITA develops its first regional budget encompassing the budgets of CTA, Metra, and Pace, we’re inviting you to share your priorities for everyday service and long-term investments.” 

• “‘First in the country’: Metra to showcase game-changing battery-operated passenger train” (Lake County News-Sun)

• “Chicago fall bridge lifts, CTA service disruptions to impact downtown this month” (Secret Chicago)

• Letters: Suburban senior gives a thumbs-up to CTA security efforts after traveling around Chicago by ‘L’ and seeing K-9 patrols at every major station they visited (Sun-Times)

• Letters: Keep city sidewalks clean, and lower the price for car parking (Tribune)

• Don’t be surprised if you hear 5-time grammy winner Lalah Hathaway, Donny’s daughter, announcing your next CTA stop (The Triibe)

donate button

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support our work. Thank you!

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of John Greenfield
John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Bronzeville Trail

Bronzeville Trail planning turns to access, connections, and filling the gaps

September 29, 2026
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 29

September 29, 2026
Traffic Violence

At “ghost bike” vigil for Juan Martin Márquez, reminders that reckless drivers have killed far too many vulnerable road users on the Southwest Side

September 29, 2026
Complete Streets

Sen. Simmons on winning $300K for a bike grid plan, with goal to “start building out that grid over the next several years.”

September 28, 2026
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 28

September 28, 2026
See all posts