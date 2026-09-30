Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 30

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• Crossover driver struck man, 23, on e-scooter, causing injuries requiring hospitalization, helped him up, then fled the scene, Saturday near 57th/Kedzie Avenue in Gage Park (Fox)

• “Council Approves $2.5 Billion Parking Meter Sale, With City Set To Get Share Of Profits” (Block Club)

• “As NITA develops its first regional budget encompassing the budgets of CTA, Metra, and Pace, we’re inviting you to share your priorities for everyday service and long-term investments.”

• “‘First in the country’: Metra to showcase game-changing battery-operated passenger train” (Lake County News-Sun)

• “Chicago fall bridge lifts, CTA service disruptions to impact downtown this month” (Secret Chicago)

• Letters: Suburban senior gives a thumbs-up to CTA security efforts after traveling around Chicago by ‘L’ and seeing K-9 patrols at every major station they visited (Sun-Times)

• Letters: Keep city sidewalks clean, and lower the price for car parking (Tribune)

• Don’t be surprised if you hear 5-time grammy winner Lalah Hathaway, Donny’s daughter, announcing your next CTA stop (The Triibe)

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