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Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 28

8:46 AM CDT on September 28, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 28
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• Man slashed at SBC contributing photog Eric Allix Rogers and SW Side advocate Omar Flores as they rode to Juan Marquez memorial, Rogers got stiches. More later today…

• …Posts about the “ghost bike” ceremony for Marquez from SW Collective, Bike Lane Uprising, Chicago Critical Mass Bluesky account, and Chicagoans Who Bike

• “SUV driver sideswipes CTA bus on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, no one hospitalized” (CBS)

• “VIDEO: CTA train derails in western suburb, causing major delays” (NBC)

• “Suspect wanted for throwing CTA Red Line passenger to ground, fracturing her ribs in Old Town: CPD” (ABC)

• “How would you reimagine public transportation in Chicago? Here’s what you told us” (Sun-Times)

• “Chicago Park District To Hold Town Halls on E-Bike and E-Scooter Use on Paths and Trails” (WTTW)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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