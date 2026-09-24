Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 24

Sponsored by:

• Concrete supplier working on Oak Park Avenue streetscape in Oak Park fatally struck Ann Marie LoPrieno, 71, Wednesday morning at North Boulevard and Euclid Avenue (Tribune)

• Generally car-centric Illinois Policy Institute: “See Which Chicago CTA Stations Have the Highest Crime Rates”

• Chicago YIMBY: “Renderings Revealed For RLE Stations And Plazas”

• “City OKs $200M For Foundry Park, Including For 606 Trail Extension, At Lincoln Yards Site” (Block Club)

• “$75 million deal clears path for parking meter transfer vote today” (Crain’s)

• “Pressure builds on Amtrak, Ishbia as aldermen call for hearing on Bridgeport plans” (Crain’s)

• “South Shore’s 71st Street Ready For More Development After Zoning Change” (Block Club)

• Letter to Tribune: “Chicago parks were never intended to be used as sites for housing”

• “Edgewater’s Bryn Mawr Historic District Becomes A Chicago Landmark” (Block Club)

• “Chicago extends Divvy contract; parking changes, new bike model coming” (Sun-Times)



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