Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 22

Sponsored by:

• “2 injured, 1 seriously, in South Shore chain-reaction crash involving CTA bus: officials” (ABC)

• “Kyle Bickham murder: Chicago police question another person of interest after man pushed from moving CTA train” (Fox)

• “Chicago City Council weighs renewing CTA police contract amid drop in crime” (Fox)

• “Controversial CTA board chair keeps job” (Tribune)

• “First Metra battery-electric trainset to make debut in October” (TrainsPRO)

• “Glen Ellyn Metra station project advances toward 2027 construction” (Chicago Construction News)

• “Sewer Overflows On Rise In Chicago As Extreme Weather Continues” (Block Club)

• “Volunteers Dubbed The ‘Litter Caterpillars’ Turn Englewood Lots Into A Park” (Block Club)

• Arlington Heights could get “combined bicycle and parking lanes” on Campbell Street, which currently has neither

• “Bloomington looking at e-bike regulations ahead of new state law (WGLT)

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