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Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 18

9:31 AM CDT on September 18, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 18
Copenhagenize.com

• Thursday around 6 PM “Multiple Metra train lines impacted by police investigation on Chicago’s NW side” near Grand/Cicero (NBC)

• CPD: Hit-and-run SUV driver injured man, 74, on bicycle Thursday around 4 p.m. near 51st/Lake Park in Kenwood border, victim initially listed in fair condition

• “Amtrak Rail Yard Plan A ‘Nasty’ Deal For Bridgeport And Chinatown, Neighbors Say At Packed Meeting” (Block Club)

• Active Trans: “Join 22 alders calling for stronger action to prevent traffic crashes”

• Metra: “BNSF evening service reduced Sept. 19-20 for tie replacement project”

• “Chicago’s Divvy bike and scooter sharing service reports busiest summer ever” (CBS)

• “1901 Project Near United Center Scraps Planned Rooftop Park, Adds Other Green Space” (Block Club)

• Reminder: Urban Habitat Chicago‘s free PARK(ing) Day exhibit takes place today, Friday, September 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., near 5038 N. Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Square.

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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