Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 16

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• Alders call for traffic safety action in wake of CDOT employee Riley O’Neil’s bike death (Tribune)

• Delays on 2 CTA lines after medical emergency on tracks Tuesday evening near Roosevelt halts service (NBC)

• Illinois Policy: “Chicago speed cams ticket drivers every 48 seconds.” We think they mean, “Every 48 seconds, a driver who is speeding is ticketed by a Chicago speed cam.

• Eric Zorn interviews O’Hare Flyer CEO Dave Lundy about skepticism of the express train proposal

• “CTA To Unveil Red Line Extension Station Plaza Designs This Month” (Block Club)

• “Metra is planning to offer extra game day service on the Metra Electric Line when the Chicago Bears play at home this season.” (Homewood-Flossmoor Chronicle)

• “Chicago’s Divvy Ridership Hits Record High With 3.5 Million Trips This Summer” (Block Club)

• “Chicago just created its best bike infrastructure… by accident” on the currently car-free Cortland Bridge (Chicago Like a Local)

• “A list of places that permitted more housing than Chicago last year” (A City That Works)

• Chicago, Bike Grid Now! has launched a new monthly newsletter.

• Bike Grid’s Jamapalooza on 9/22 “with bike buses departing from 4 neighborhoods converging on Daley Plaza, 50 W. for a 6 p.m. departure to experience Chicago Henge“

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