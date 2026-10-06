Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 6

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• CPD release images of man who allegedly punched a woman in the face Sunday around 11:55 AM on platform of Roosevelt Station (Sun-Times)

• Don’t mess with Illinois! “CTA is in settlement talks with the USDOT in a lawsuit over federal funding for the Red Line Extension” (Tribune)

• Inside Chicago Government talks with ex-Reader columnist Ben Joravsky “about Chicago’s past and present schemes for high-speed airport trains”

• Elevated Chicago ED Juan Sebastián Arias made this year’s Crain’s 40 Under 40. Read our interview with him from a year ago about efforts to avoid the transit fiscal cliff.

• Letters: “Rein in unlicensed drivers” and “Amtrak rail yard belongs on industrial site” (Sun-Times)

• “City Installs Benches At Ukrainian Village Bus Stops Where DIY Versions (by Northwest Neighborhood Alliance) Popped Up Last Month” (Block Club)

• “48th Ward has moved forward with a feasibility study for a crosswalk at Argyle/Simonds… [to help] neighbors get from Margate Park to the lake.” (Margate Park Advisory Council)

• Tribune architecture critic Edward Keegan: We should tear down walls of Chicago’s Dearborn Station, a gated community. LTTE from economics professor: No we shouldn’t.

• “Former LeClaire Courts Public Housing Redevelopment To Break Ground This Month” (Block Club)

• Block Club: “Did Social Media Ruin Apple Fest?” Chicago 2100 Project: “Chicagoans love street festivals in dedicated pedestrian public spaces, and we don’t have enough of them”

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