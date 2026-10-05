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Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 5

8:46 AM CDT on October 5, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 5
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• Per CPD, a SB sedan driver on Homan fatally struck a man, 33, riding a bicycle WB on Lake Sunday around 6:06 AM in E. Garfield Park. Citations are pending. (Bluesky, Twitter)

• CPD: 2 women and a man began altercation with woman, 31, on Loop Red platform, boarded SB train with her, battered and robbed her, on 9/26 around 2:22 AM (Fox)

• “Woman charged in CTA Red Line attack at Clark/Division that broke passenger’s ribs” (CBS)

• “Chicago police release photos of suspect in Englewood CTA bus shooting that injured 2, 1 critically” (ABC)

• “CTA’s Red Line Extension Project Opens New Community Office in Roseland”

• An Eisenhower-era sign for an ‘L’ stop in the Eisenhower Expressway: “CTA Unveils 1950s Neon-Style Sign At Revamped Racine Blue Line Stop” (Block Club)

• SBC contributing writer Igor Studenkov: “Metra shares details on South Side, south suburban service increase” (Cook County Chronicle)

• Chicago Mag / Trib ran a concise, balanced piece on our city’s recent Complete Streets wars by Grace Perry that cites a nickname we coined in January: “Megaphone Lady”

• Professors (including Kate Lowe): “Amtrak’s proposed rail yard would add to the area’s already sizable environmental burden” (Tribune)

• Steinberg: “One public toilet? Chicago bathroom desert belies windy aspirations to being a world-class city” (Sun-Times)

• “Jumbo $5.8B freight brokerage deal will ripple through Chicago” (Crain’s)

• “Transportation wonks unite: Chicago welcomes 12,000 public transit pros to Blockbuster expo” (Daily Herald)

• “Stadler, Metra to present new battery-electric FLIRT at APTA EXPO 2026” (Mass Transit)

• CDOT and Ald. Nugent host public hearing on proposed Weber Spur Trail Wed. 10/14, 6-8 PM, NEIU Student Union Building, 5500 N St Louis Ave.

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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