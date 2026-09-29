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Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 29

8:57 AM CDT on September 29, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 29
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• “Chicago City Council expected to vote on parking meter lease sale.” Ald. Waguespack (32), a voice of reason during original meter sale, says this would be a better deal. (Fox)

• “Feds tapped local [Flock and POD camera data] in botched Chicago prosecutions” of men accused of interfering with immigration agents (Reader)

• “City’s First Pedestrian Activated Stoplight Coming To Deadly Edgewater Intersection [Hollywood/Ridge/Wayne] This Fall” (Block Club)

• “First in the country’: Metra to showcase game-changing battery-operated passenger train” (Block Club)

• “ComEd Rejected 14 Alternative Sites For Lincoln Park Substation [near Diversey Station]. Neighbors Want To Know Why.” (Block Club)

• “Von Humboldt School To Finally Become Affordable Housing After Project Secures City Funding” (Block Club)

• “Chicago renter ordinance votes delayed as mayor and foes seek a compromise” (Crain’s)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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