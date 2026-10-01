Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 1

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• “A woman, 65, and a man, 57, were both on a bus in the 300 block of West 63rd Street at 4:40 p.m. when they were wounded [by gunfire], police said.” (Sun-Times)

• City of Chicago, NITA, CTA, IDOT say bus lanes will be installed on Michigan from Roosevelt to Wacker within days, and enforced with cameras.

• …That’s basically an idea Streetsblog has been proposing for many years: “What’s keeping us from converting some of the many lanes on Michigan to transit and bike lanes?”

• “Editorial: Chicago considers charging suburbanites more to park. How neighborly.” (Tribune)

• Blackstone Bicycle Works hosted the Chicago Youth Bike Summit (Hyde Park Herald)

• “Douglass Park Reopens As Riot Fest Clears Out, With Renovation Of Muddy Fields Underway” (Block Club)

• “A better plan for growth: Aldermen Yancy and Mosely take a creative and ambitious new approach” (A City That Works)

• Bike Grid hosts Marshal Training: School bike Bus Edition, Sunday 10/4, 10-11:30 AM at Lakeview High, Belle Plaine and Greenview

• ATA and Ride Illinois host Suburban Advocacy Connect Zoom on Week Without Driving, featuring Nondrivers Alliance’s Ruth Rosas, also an SBC contributor, Wed. 10/8 at noon

• Bike Grid hosts Winter Biking How-To, Wed. 10/21, 6-7 PM at Beermiscuous, 2812 N. Lincoln Ave.

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