SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: Far North Side, including Lincoln Square, West Ridge, Rogers Park, Edgewater, and Uptown

This post is sponsored by the Active Transportation Alliance.

Greeting Streetsblog Chicago readers. I hope you’ve been staying comfortable during today’s gloomy downpour in the Windy City, or what I like to call “good writing weather.”

First of, my apologies, for not meeting my own deadline for not making my self-imposed deadline of wrapping up SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26, visiting every bikeway the Chicago Department of Transportation has installed in the last two years, by the end of this month. In my defense, I got sidetracked by important happenings like the recent launch of the Northern Illinois Transit Authority.

But as Rod Stewart might sing, it’s late September, and I really should be back to publishing bike lane reconnaissance articles. So let me shine a little sunshine on your rainy afternoon by finally writing up fieldwork I did on in mid-September, in more bike-friendly weather.

First, let’s recap SBC’s methodology. Our Map of 2025-26 CDOT Bikeway Installations, below, is based on CDOT’s Bikeways Installations Tracker spreadsheet. The transportation department’s doc hasn’t been updated since July 17, but I’m trying to keep abreast of what else has been completed. (Psst… The controversial Bryn Mawr Avenue protected bike lanes in the North Park community appears to be ready to ride, and look pretty nice in this video.)

You can also check out CDOT’s official Existing Bike Network Map here. Note that it does not specify which bike facilities were or are being installed in the past two years.

Here’s the territory that I’ll highlight in today’s post, basically from the Evanston border to Montrose Avenue, and between the river / North Shore Channel and Lake Michigan. I’ve written full articles about some of these projects before, so I’ll link to those posts in the project name.

Image: Google Maps

Here is the color code for the types of bikeways. Green: New protected bike lanes, or existing PBLs upgraded with curb protection; Blue: Neighborhood Greenway side-street routes; Red: Non-protected bike lanes (includes dashed, non-buffered, and buffered lanes); Black: Shared-lane markings; Pink: Off-street trails.

All right, let’s get rolling. All images are by yours truly.

Clark Street protected bike lanes in Uptown and Edgewater

Clark north of Lawrence Avenue, looking north. This addition from Montrose to Winnemac avenues extended existing PBLs on Clark between Irving Park and Montrose.

Ravenswood Avenue Neighborhood Greenway in Lincoln Square and Uptown

Ravenswood north of Leland, looking north.

Ravenswood north of Ainslie, looking north.

Leland Greenway in Lincoln Square

Leland and Western avenues, looking west.

Lincoln Avenue Greenway in Lincoln Square

Riders leave the Ainslie Arts Plaza, next to the Lincoln Avenue Greenway, on their way to Bike the Drive, photographed looking west.

Ainslie Greenway in Lincoln Square

Ainslie Avenue and Leavitt Street, which also has a two-way greenway, looking east.

Winnemac Greenway in Lincoln Square and Uptown

This photo was taken last October, but I expect there are already a lot of Halloween decorations along this bikeway.

(Final stretch of) Berwyn Greenway in Edgewater

New contraflow lane and “shared lane markings” on Berwyn at Clark looking south. Adding a new stoplight just west of here at Berwyn and Ashland completed the continuous low-stress route between the North Shore Channel Trail and the lake.

Rosehill Greenway in Edgewater

This is simply some shared lane markings”on a few blocks between the Ravenswood Greenway and the Clark protected lanes, shown in this photo, shot looking south.

Granville Greenway in West Ridge and Edgewater

Granville at Ravenswood last October, looking west.

Pratt protected bike lanes in West Ridge and Edgewater

Birchwood and Eastlake greenways in Rogers Park

The Birchwood Avenue Greenway at Sheridan Road, looking east.

The north end of the Eastlake Terrace Greenway at Sheridan Road, at the Evanston border.

Here are some previous Bike Lane Fest 2025-26 posts:

• “It’s time for Streetsblog Chicago’s Bike Lane Fest 2025-26”

• “Is the Wellington Greenway a victory for cyclists, and a Waterloo for bikeway foes with a Napoleon Complex?”

• “Take a virtual walk on the Winnslie Parkway Expansion, and ride on the Ravenswood Avenue Greenway“

• “SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: Far South Side, including Roseland, Pullman, South Chicago, South Shore, and Greater Grand Crossing”

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