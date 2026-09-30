SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: Far North Side, including Lincoln Square, West Ridge, Rogers Park, Edgewater, and Uptown

New raised intersection at Leland and Damen avenues on the Leland Greenway in Lincoln Square, looking west. Photo: John Greenfield
Greeting Streetsblog Chicago readers. I hope you’ve been staying comfortable during today’s gloomy downpour in the Windy City, or what I like to call “good writing weather.”
First of, my apologies, for not meeting my own deadline for not making my self-imposed deadline of wrapping up SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26, visiting every bikeway the Chicago Department of Transportation has installed in the last two years, by the end of this month. In my defense, I got sidetracked by important happenings like the recent launch of the Northern IllinoisTransit Authority.
But as Rod Stewart might sing, it’s late September, and I really should be back to publishing bike lane reconnaissance articles. So let me shine a little sunshine on your rainy afternoon by finally writing up fieldwork I did on in mid-September, in more bike-friendly weather.
You can also check out CDOT’s official Existing Bike Network Maphere. Note that it does not specify which bike facilities were or are being installed in the past two years.
Here’s the territory that I’ll highlight in today’s post, basically from the Evanston border to Montrose Avenue, and between the river / North Shore Channel and Lake Michigan. I’ve written full articles about some of these projects before, so I’ll link to those posts in the project name.
Here is the color code for the types of bikeways. Green: New protected bike lanes, or existing PBLs upgraded with curb protection; Blue: Neighborhood Greenway side-street routes; Red: Non-protected bike lanes (includes dashed, non-buffered, and buffered lanes); Black: Shared-lane markings; Pink: Off-street trails.
All right, let’s get rolling. All images are by yours truly.
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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At the project’s second open house, residents weighed in on where people should enter the future elevated trail, how it should connect across missing sections, and what would make walking and biking easier in Bronzeville.
He credited the grassroots group Chicago, Bike Grid Now! with proposing "a roadmap of viable potential connected bike routes that could run throughout the city of Chicago and each of peripheral suburbs."