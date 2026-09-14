Tragically, drivers have fatally struck at least two more people on foot this year on Chicago streets
One was the third pedestrian death on Ashland Avenue in Chicago this year, and the second in Auburn Gresham. The other was the fourth pedestrian fatality on Pulaski Road in our city in 2026, and the second one in West Lawn.
The 7900 bock of South Ashland Avenue in Auburn Gresham, where a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a woman, 42, on June 6. Image: Google Maps
At Streetsblog Chicago, we try to do writeups of every case in which a person walking, biking, or riding an e-scooter dies in a traffic crash on our city’s surface streets. We often hear about these cases through Google searches for sustainable transportation-related news stories, which appear in our daily Today’s Headlines post.
We also learn about incidents from the Chicago Police Department’s Media Major Incident Notifications website. In some cases, Police News Affairs can provide additional information.
Another source is the Monthly Fatal Crash Summaries released by the Chicago Department of Transportation. These reports are typically published a month or two after traffic crashes occur. Currently the most recent report is for July 2026.
Last week, I learnded of two more cases this summer where drivers fatally struck people who were walking, which Streetsblog had not covered before.
Hit-and-run driver killed woman, 42, on Ashland in Auburn Gresham
According to News Affairs, on Saturday, June 6, around 12:45 a.m., a 42-year-old woman was crossing the the street on the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue in Auburn Gresham. At this location Ashland is a five-lane street, which encourages motorists to speed.
Per CPD, the speeding northbound driver of an unknown vehicle ran red light, struck the pedestrian, and fled the scene. The woman was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dad.
This was the third time a driver fatally struck a pedestrian on Ashland in Chicago this year. One of the other cases took place only a mile south of the June 6 crash. On Thursday, May 14, the hit-and-run driver of a sedan struck and killed a 36-year-old man near 87th Street and Ashland, also in Auburn Gresham.
Turning jeep driver fatally struck man, 71, on Pulaski in West Lawn
On, Thursday, July 2, around 6:47 p.m., a 71-year-old man was attempting to cross the street in a crosswalk at 7258 S. Pulaski Rd. in West Lawn, Police News Affairs said. At this location, Pulaski is a five-lane road, which makes it easier to drive at high speeds.
The 24-year-old driver of a large 2012 Jeep was speeding north when he attempted to turn west, failed to yield, and struck the senior, police said. The victim was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in serious condition, and later pronounced dead. The motorist stayed on the scene.
This was the fourth fatal pedestrian crash on Pulaski in our city this year. One of the other cases took place only about a half-mile south of the July 2 collision. On Tuesday, May 12, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed Enrique Nieto, 53, while he was replacing a flat car tire in the street near 68th Street and Pulaski, also in West Lawn.
Chicago arterial streets where drivers killed multiple vulnerable road users in 2026
Here are arterial streets in Chicago that have seen multiple pedestrian, bike, and/or e-scooter fatalities this year.
Ashland Avenue: Three pedestrian deaths
Belmont Avenue: Two pedestrian deaths
63rd Street: One pedestrian death and one bicycle death
Central Avenue: Two pedestrian deaths
Halsted Street: One pedestrian death and one bicycle death
Irving Park Road: Two pedestrian deaths
Pulaski Road: Four pedestrian deaths
Western Avenue: Three pedestrian deaths and one e-scooter death
Clearly, more must be done to improve traffic safety on these corridors.
Fatality Tracker: 2026 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets
Pedestrian: 20
Bicycle or e-scooter: 6
2026 Chicago pedestrian fatalities
• On Wednesday, January 7, around 8:44 a.m., a 42-year-old woman driving an SUV fatally struck a man, 64, crossing at 9498 S. Lafayette Ave. in Roseland.
• On Monday, February 16, around 4:12 p.m., a 37-year-old female truck driver struck and killed a woman, 63, in the 7200 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue in Norwood Park.
• On Monday, February 16, before 7:30 p.m., a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a man, 69, in the 11900 block of South Halsted Street in West Pullman.
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In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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