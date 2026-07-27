Last night, an SUV driver killed a man, 63, on foot in Gage Park. It was the third fatal pedestrian crash on Western on the Southwest Side in less than three months.

The 5100 block of South Western Avenue in Gage Park, looking south. Image: Google Maps
Tragically, the case of an SUV driver fatally striking a male pedestrian last night in the Gage Park neighborhood was the third time a motorist struck and killed a person on foot on Western Avenue on the Southwest Side in under three months. And the latest deadly collision happened only a block south of where one of the previous victims was killed.
And on Saturday, May 2, around 2:40 a.m., after an altercation, a SUV driver fatally struck a man, 65, standing on the sidewalk on the 5000 block South Western Avenue in Gage Park, then fled the scene.
Last night, Sunday, July 26, at around 10:47 p.m., a 39-year-old man was speeding south in a gray SUV on Western in Gage Park, police said. Here Western is a five-lane street, which encourages deadly speeds.
The driver struck a male pedestrian, 63, who was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His identity has not been released, pending notification of kin.
Police said the SUV driver then crashed into a light pole, which fell to the ground. He did not sustain any injuries.
After that collision, a man driving west in a blue sedan struck the pole. He declined medical attention.
The SUV driver was cited for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the roadway and striking a fixture. According to Police News Affairs, the case also resulted in “issuance of warrant,” and the motorist “was taken into custody immediately after the incident occurred.”
Fatality Tracker: 2026 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets
Pedestrian: 16
Bicycle or e-scooter: 5
2026 Chicago pedestrian fatalities
• On Wednesday, January 7, around 8:44 a.m., a 42-year-old woman driving an SUV fatally struck a man, 64, crossing at 9498 S. Lafayette Ave. in Roseland.
• On Monday, February 16, around 4:12 p.m., a 37-year-old female truck driver struck and killed a woman, 63, in the 7200 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue in Norwood Park.
• On Monday, February 16, before 7:30 p.m., a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a man, 69, in the 11900 block of South Halsted Street in West Pullman.
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In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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