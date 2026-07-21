Tragically, motorists have struck and killed at least three more pedestrians on Chicago streets in 2026

4050 N. Central Avenue in Irving Park, where a Honda driver, 47, fatally struck a male pedestrian, 78, on April 21. The driver was cited for failure to exercise due car for a pedestrian in the roadway. Image: Google Maps
Streetsblog Chicago tries to report all cases where vulnerable road users were killed in traffic crashes on Chicago streets. Often we learn about these incidents via Google searches for news stories, which we include in our Today’s Headlines list every weekday morning.
The Monthly Fatal Crash Summaries published by the Chicago Department of Transportation’s is another source. However, these are usually released a month or two after crashes occur. The most recent report currently available is for May incidents.
I recently learned about three more pedestrian fatalities in 2026 that Streetsblog Chicago had not previously covered.
• According to Police News Affairs, on Monday, February 16, at around 7:30 p.m., officers went to Ingalls Hospital in response to a crash in the 11900 block of South Halsted Street in West Pullman. A 69-year-old man said he was struck by an unknown driver who failed to yield the right of way. The victim later died from his injuries.
• Per News Affairs, on Tuesday, April 21, at around 4:24 p.m., a Honda driver, 47, fatally struck a male pedestrian, 78, at 4050 N. Central Avenue in Portage Park. The motorist was cited for failure to exercise due care. Two days earlier, only a mile south, on Sunday, April 19, a hit-and-run pickup truck driver struck and killed Minerva Martinez, 65, in a crosswalk at Belmont and Central avenues in Belmont Cragin.
• Per the Chicago Crash Browser, on Wednesday, April 22, a driver failed to yield the right of way and fatally struck a pedestrian at 1498 N. California Ave. in West Town, next to the Humboldt Park green space.
Fatality Tracker: 2026 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets
Pedestrian: 15
Bicycle or e-scooter: 5
2026 Chicago pedestrian fatalities
• On Wednesday, January 7, around 8:44 a.m., a 42-year-old woman driving an SUV fatally struck a man, 64, crossing at 9498 S. Lafayette Ave. in Roseland.
• On Monday, February 16, around 4:12 p.m., a 37-year-old female truck driver struck and killed a woman, 63, in the 7200 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue in Norwood Park.
• On Monday, February 16, before 7:30 p.m., a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a man, 69, in the 11900 block of South Halsted Street in West Pullman.
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In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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