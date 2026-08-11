Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 11
11:18 AM CDT on August 11, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 13
August 13, 2026
How Omari Bektemba’s campaign for a more people-friendly Fullerton inspired him to run for 35th Ward alderperson
August 13, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 12
August 12, 2026
IDOT says Metra’s Rockford extension is still on schedule for a late 2027 debut
But the commuter railroad's executive director is doubtful that it will be possible to meet that deadline.
August 11, 2026
CMAP will update North DuSable Lake Shore Drive project language after receiving more than 1,800 comments
The agency will revise outdated language in Appendix E of its regional transportation plan, but North DuSable Lake Shore Drive will remain positioned to compete for future funding.
August 10, 2026