Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 11

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• Driver struck and killed man, 46, critically injured man, 36, who were crossing 5-lane Irving Park Road at McKool Avenue in Hanover Park Saturday around 9 PM (ABC)

• Domingo Ocampo, 60, died after a wheel detached from a trailer, struck him as he rode an e-scooter on Route 41 in Gurnee (LMC Scanner)

• Jack Beatty, 15, is in a coma after Crystal Lake “e-bike,” possibly an electric motorcycle, crash. Dark Heart Tattoo holding fundraiser event, launched GoFundMe (CBS)

• It’s official: Millionaire Willie Wilson, who clogged streets with free gasoline giveaways, is running for mayor again. “He put gas in our car,” said a supporter. (Block Club)

• “Metra, in partnership with WSP and certified DBE The HOH Group, have earned the 2026 APTA Outstanding Public Transportation Partnership Award.” (Railway Age)

• “59 Apartments Could Replace Shuttered Edgewater Hospital Site” five minutes from Granville Station (Block Club)

• “Yunus Emre Tozal: Chicago keeps filling the same potholes every year. Stop the cycle with smart fixes.” (Tribune)

• “After backlash, Rosemont mall reverses pay-to-park policy” (Daily Herald)

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