Driver who fatally struck woman, 62, near Belmont/Kilbourn, cited for failure to yield

Belmont and Kilbourn avenues, looking west. Image: Google Maps
Tragically, a 35-year-old female Nissan driver struck and killed a woman, 62, on Saturday evening near Belmont and Kilbourn Avenues on the Northwest Side.
According to the initial Chicago Police Department statement, on Saturday, May 23, at around 5:15 p.m., the motorist struck the woman, who was on foot. on the 4500 block of West Belmont Avenue, on the border of the Irving Park and Hermosa community areas.
The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
According to a CPD spokesperson, the driver, who stayed on the scene, was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.
Fatality Tracker: 2026 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets
Pedestrian: 12
Bicycle or e-scooter: 4
2026 Chicago pedestrian fatalities
• On Wednesday, January 7, around 8:44 a.m., a 42-year-old woman driving an SUV fatally struck a man, 64, crossing at 9498 S. Lafayette Ave. in Roseland.
• On Monday, February 16, around 4:12 p.m., a 37-year-old female truck driver struck and killed a woman, 63, in the 7200 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue in Norwood Park.
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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