On the day Illinois passed the Stop Super Speeders law, the Ride of Silence was a reminder of how far we have to go to make our streets safe

There was a big win for Illinois traffic safety on Wednesday when the General Assembly completed the passage of Stop Super Speeders legislation (HB 4948). This bill sets the stage for using onboard Intelligent Speed Assistance technology to stop documented “super speeders” from breaking the speed limit, since traditional methods like license suspension haven’t been successful in preventing deadly driving. Now it’s up to Governor J.B. Pritzker to sign the legislation into law.

But yesterday was also a somber day for Safe Streets advocates around the world, as the 24th annual Ride of Silence took place in hundreds of locations to honor vulnerable road users injured or killed by traffic violence. It was also the 21st Chicago Ride of Silence.

Once again, the event was organized Elizabeth Adamczyk, with promotional help from the Active Transportation Alliance. Personal injury firm FK Law sponsored the event, and the Chicago Department of Transportation’s SAFE Ambassadors were the ride marshals. Ashland Addison Florist provided provide flowers for the crash locations.

About 100 people gathered in sunny but chilly late-spring weather at Queen’s Landing, on the lakefront across from Buckingham Fountain. ATA Advocacy Manager Alex Perez gave opening remarks. “The event calls attention to the need for people riding bikes to have rights on streets, and for better infrastructure on our streets,” he said. “We also want to make sure that Chicago streets are welcoming to all ages and abilities. We envision a city where people of all ages and abilities can get around safely and comfortably.”

Adamczyk followed him. “Tonight we honor recent and previous fatalities and a crash victim who is still recovering,” she said, referring to Dr. Ray Lee, a doctor whom a hit-and-run driver critically injured as he rode home from work last November. “We will ride in silent tribute, pausing at each crash location, where we will place a white rose and a candle. At sites without a ghost bike, we will also place a small 3-D printed white ghost bike.” She concluded her speech by reader by Mike Murgas’ Ride of Silence poem.

This year’s route map.

This is a time in Chicago history when there are weekly dueling rallies on Archer Avenue in Brighton Park and Grand Avenue in West Town. People who prioritize convenient driving face off against folks who understand the need to prevent serious and fatal crashes, and make these streets safer and more comfortable for all users.

In such a climate, it was especially powerful to see the huge crowd of bike riders silently roll out. We headed south on the lakefront trail to the first memorial site, then north to Randolph Street, west to Damen Avenue, and then southeast to the endpoint, a total of 8.5 miles. The ride stopped at seven crash sites, before concluding at Monochrome Brewery, 2101 S. Carpenter St. in Pilsen, with a ceremony to honor other local people who recently lost their lives while cycling. Here’s a list of the fallen who were remembered that evening.

Here’s a gallery of photos I took during Wednesday’s ride.

Riders at Queen’s Landing.

Gerardo Marciales’ ghost bike.

Heading north on the Lakefront Trail.

Approaching Randolph Street.

Emerging from Lower Randolph Street.

Rolling by the newly rehabbed Thompson Center.

At Washington Street and Clinton Avenue.

The memorial for Angela Clark, along with a flower taped to the lamp post.

The memorial for Paresh Chhatrala, plus a flower.

Riding by the United Center.

ATA Associate Director of Events Brittany Gillespie help install the memorial to Andrew Ryan Biesen.

ATA Communications Director Ted Villaire rode in the back of the group to inform bystanders about the purpose of the ride.

At Van Buren Street and Damen Avenue, by the Eisenhower Expressway, where the driver struck Dr. Ray Lee and fled, his wife Fani and two children were waiting. Several months after the crash, Dr. Lee is still recovering from a brain injury at a rehab center.

Dr. Ray Lee.

Adamczyk said one of his coworkers at the Cook County Health System had Fani Lee’s contact info and invited her to greet the cyclists. The coworker walked over with the ride organizer to introduce her to the family.

Riding past the wall of murals on 16th Street in Pilsen.

Arriving at Monochrome.

As group stood outside the Brewery, Jim Kreps from the Chicago Cycling Club shared a story about Dr. Bob Hsuing from a previous Pampered Century, a food-and-drink-friendly 100-mile ride hosted by the club.

The last speaker of the the event was Damian Gomez’s mother Claudia Torres, who lost her son, a delivery cyclist, to a speeding SUV driver who ran a red; struck Gomez and another motorist; and fled on foot.

Claudia Torres.

“It hursts really bad,” Torres said. “That person left the scene like he didn’t hurt anybody. He left me without my son. I miss him so much. He was an amazing boy… He had so many plans to help me out. He was doing DoorDash on his bike. And ever since, my life changed a lot.”

“On May 26th we’re going to meet up right there on 63rd and Kedzie, where the accident happened,” she added. “We’re going to protest for him, because we want justice. So hopefully we’ll get answers.”

The stories we experienced that day underscored the importance of holding driver accountable when they harm other road users. And just as important, it highlights the need for better street design, laws, and enforcement, so that such tragedies don’t happen in the first place.

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