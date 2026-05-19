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Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 19

1:39 PM CDT on May 19, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 19
Copenhagenize.com

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• Tribune: “Johnson asked CTA board to select a permanent prez weeks before NITA limits his control over appointments.”

• … Let’s hope he can think of someone who has experience upgrading a transit agency!

• “State’s Attorney Vows To Target ‘Serious Crimes’ On CTA With New Transit Task Force” (Block Club)

• Better Streets: “Committee on Finance unanimously approved an amendment to the Canal/Congress TIF to include the current Greyhound Terminal in the district.”

• “Lincoln Square’s New Public Plaza [and bus lane and raised bike lane] Is Open Just In Time For Maifest” (Block Club)

• “Take Metra to the Obama Presidential Center”

• A Four Star Podcast talks with Alicia Pederson, aka Courtyard Urbanist, about “how to build a denser, greener, more family-friendly city.” Watch John’s episode on transpo here.

• Verified GoFundMe for Horacio Arroyo, 22, struck on his bike by a speeding SUV driver on 4/17 at 58th/Western in Gage Park

• Annual Ride of Silence this Wed. 5/20, meeting 5:30 at Queen’s Landing, on LFT across from Buckingham Fountain, departing at 6, ending at Monochrome Brewing in Pilsen

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On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $32,796 with $17,204 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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