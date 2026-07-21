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Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 21

9:00 AM CDT on July 21, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 21
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• Person fatally struck by Metra NCS Line train Monday morning in Wheeling identified as Henry Louisst John, 21 (ABC)

• “CTA marks 2 major milestones this summer with reconstruction projects in Loop, North Side” (ABC)

• Toni Preckwinkle: “NITA is our opportunity to strengthen the transit system our economy needs” (Crain’s)

• Mass Transit drones on about Metra’s pilot using unmanned aircraft in an effort to improve safety and security along its lines

• Last week, CDOT, Mayor Johnson and CREATE partners broke ground on the Columbus Avenue Rail Grade Separation Project in Chicago’s Ashburn neighborhood

• “Giannoulias says e-scooters, e-bikes on sidewalks a statewide issue as new law on Pritzker’s desk” (ABC)

• UIC transportation expert Kate Lowe: “Delivery robots are shiny technology in search of a problem” (Tribune)

• “A Sliver Of Land Along The Kennedy Expressway Has Been Reborn As A Native Prairie” (Block Club)

• Chicago, Bike Grid Now! leads a marshal training Thursday 8/6, 6:30-8 PM in Union Park, NE corner of Washington/Ashland: “We’ll teach you how to lead a group ride…”

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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