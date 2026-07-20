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Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 20

8:57 AM CDT on July 20, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 20
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• “Today we were out in the 12th Ward… Please stay safe,” posted alder candidate Claudia Zuno w/ hashtag #2LanesNot1, meaning she wants to tear out Archer protected bike lanes

• …If there has been PBLs on Halsted in nearby Bridgeport, CDOT Planner Riley O’Neil, 35, wouldn’t have died in a fatal “dooring” crash last month

• “Chicago man accused of carrying machete on CTA Green Line train on West Side: sheriff” (ABC)

• “Amid changing industry, Chicago cabbies and ride-hailing drivers are both struggling: ‘I’m stuck in this'” (Sun-Times)

• Chicago, Bike Grid Now! holds a Bike Jam ride to demand better conditions for biking on Lincoln Avenue, 7/27, 6:30/6:45 at Oz Park Lincoln/Larrabee/Webster

• CBGN! hosts a State of the Grid session to recap their activities from the past year, discuss future, 8/5, 8:30 PM, at Beermiscuous, 2812 N. Lincoln & online

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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